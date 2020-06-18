Juan Carlos Unzué will announce at 13:00 that he suffers from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, better known as ALS, a neurodegenerative disease. The technician will take advantage of his announcement to launch a message of optimism and struggle with which it also aims to help other people who suffer from it.

Unfortunately still There is no cure for ALS, but Juan Carlos Unzué assured that he will fight until the end. The 53-year-old former goalkeeper and coach noted slight symptoms, which, when tested, confirmed the worst forecast.

Juan Carlos Unzué began its sport race like doorman of Osasuna. Later he signed for Barcelona before leaving for Sevilla and from Sánchez Pizjuán defended the goal for Tenerife and Oviedo before returning to the Pamplona team to hang up his gloves.

Later he made the leap to the bench, starting as a goalkeeping coach at Barcelona. Unzué began his solo career at Numancia, although years later he would accompany Luis Enrique to Celta and Barcelona. The Vigo team hired him in 2017 as head coach and He also directed Girona, which is, until today, his last adventure as a coach.