Juan Carlos Tejado, brother of María del Monte and father of Antonio Tejado, dies of Covid

Antonio Tejado lives one of the hardest moments of his life. The Covid-19 pandemic has hit his family and father hard, Juan Carlos Tejado, has died in the Seville hospital after being infected in the middle of April.

Juan Carlos Roof he owned a bar, which meant that I had to be in direct contact with many different people every day. Antonio’s father began to feel unwell after Easter and He went to his health center, where he was tested for the virus and tested positive, so he began the mandatory quarantine at his son’s home.

Antonio Tejado, María del Monte’s nephew, also caught the dreaded virus, but passed the disease asymptomatically. Although at first it seemed that Juan Carlos’s symptoms were mild, as the days went by he began to get worse. For this reason, he went to the hospital, where he had been admitted for a few days.

María del Monte and Antonio Tejado during the funeral of Juan Carlos Tejado.GTRES

Sadly, Juan Carlos Tejado died at dawn this Monday and his family has organized a funeral in Seville to whom his closest associates have approached, including his sister María del Monte and, of course, his son Antonio Tejado.

This is not the first time that Antonio Tejado has faced this situation. The former contestant of Big Brother Duo lost his uncle Antonio at the worst moment of the pandemic, as he died at 65 years of age due to the coronavirus in April 2020.