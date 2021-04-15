Juan Carlos’ renewal cools down

04/14/2021 at 8:00 PM CEST

Marc Brugues

Goalkeeper Juan Carlos Martín is being one of the best players, if not the best, this Girona season. His interventions have kept Girona alive for many games and have also served to continue with small hopes of entering the play-off in these eight remaining days of the championship.

With contract until June 30Today the goalkeeper declared that the club already knows that his intention is to stay and recalled that “the more time passes, other avenues can be opened”. The goalkeeper has not heard from Girona since the end of January, when the club spoke with his agent to convey his idea to him while waiting for what would happen with possible share movements to the property. From Girona, it is ensured that the player has an offer to renew until 2023. Apparently, Juan Carlos does not convince.

“The situation continues the same. They know my intention. I would have liked it to have been solved sooner. I hope that I will be valued for the commitment and performance of these two seasons and I hope we can continue together for longer. My intention is to continue here”, He says.