The cultural authorities of Mexico did not protect the integrity of the Julio Jiménez Rueda Theater or were able to guarantee its replacement. It does not matter that they take refuge in a battery of euphemisms or that tomorrow they give us their grams of powdered rhetoric to show the benefits of a glass half full in the middle of the desert. It is not a success, it is another failure.

The reality jumps from the initial idea of ​​the coordination agreement (not for the construction or recovery of the theater) signed by the SHCP, the federal SC and INBAL “to contribute to the continuity and knowledge of culture, through advice and support that is required for the conservation and, where appropriate, the construction of a new theater with similar characteristics to the Julio Jiménez Rueda Theater ”.

Under the same logic, I would like to contribute to the continuity and knowledge –from the scope of my competence– of the Mexican axolotl and the black lemur of Madagascar, of the studies of literary semiotics and of the documentary legacy of Octavio Paz. Sure, contributing is a very broad verb.

The paragraph speaks for itself and, although the agencies cite numerous institutional commitments and the sum of efforts and capacities “to carry out actions aimed at developing the construction project of a new theater with similar characteristics to the Julio Jiménez Rueda Theater on the land where it originally was found “in the Tabacalera colony, the document – released Thursday night and signed by Gabriel Yorio, Marina Núñez Bespalova Y Lucina jimenez– progress through a maze of bureaucratic terminology and unsupported promises, without budget or dates.

But its climax comes on page eight, where it reads: “In the event that the property is used for another purpose than developing a new stage with similar characteristics to the Jiménez Rueda Theater, the SHCP undertakes to channel the request to INDAABIN , as person in charge of the administration of real estate assets, to search for an ideal property for the construction of a new theater with characteristics similar to the Jiménez Rueda ”.

So why an agreement that initially poses a not very viable alternative? It is nonsense. And, thus, the content is a handful of birdseed thrown from the balcony of Arenal 40 to silence and defuse criticism. There it is, have your agreement.

The commitments listed by the SC and INBAL, led by

Alejandra Frausto Y Lucina jimenez –Who will have to bear the political cost of the deception–, given that the document is only a letter of good intentions that will be used to dance samba in the country of Never Never Land.

Its content is the handshake that puts an end to a story of follies, the clear reflection of how civil servants and civil servants procrastinate regardless of the opinion of artists, managers, playwrights … or the catchphrase of cultural rights.

In the end it is not difficult to imagine, from a grotesque fiction, the signing of a similar agreement on a distant planet where culture belongs to the realm of comedy.

–Hey, lic, have you seen the document? Don Cástulo Remigio would ask.

– Yes, much better, remember that promising does not impoverish and that giving is what annihilates, replied the wise Ruperto Rupestre, while he drinks his cappuccino.

–They better dance El Son de la Negra and sing the classic from saying to doing … (laughs).

–Look, Remigio, one day no one will remember this topic and, for that reason, I neither buy you limes nor buy you pears, nor do I buy you… goals you cannot.

Hopefully the authors of this failed agreement find their place in the cultural history of Mexico and that when they hear the name of Julio Jiménez Rueda, your soul breathes with the serenity it deserves.