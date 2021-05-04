Juan Carlos Planas: the United States must continue to be a country of migrants

May 3, 2021

The constitutional lawyer, Juan Carlos Planas, in an interview for the Dígalo Aqui program with the José Pernalete community, talked about the immigration policies that should continue to be implemented in the United States.

“We have to continue being a country of migrants, different presidents have said, we have to return to the previous trajectory in which the United States accepts migrants from different parts,” he stressed.

“We need more workers to pay their taxes, and many migrants are working illegally but paying their taxes, the State must allow migration to maintain the growth of the economy, this is something that allows us to maintain that growth,” he said.

