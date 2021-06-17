Juan Carlos Osorio was announced as the new coach of América de Cali

Coach Juan Carlos Osorio, former coach of Mexico Y Paraguay, was introduced as the new coach of the América de Cali Colombian soccer team, for the next season.

Officially Professor Osorio stamped his signature on the contract that binds him for 2 years. We hope it will be a period full of triumphs for our institution “, was the message of the club.

Through its social networks, the Colombian team presented its new coach, who signed a contract for the next 2 years where he will lead one of the teams considered great in his country.

Prof. Osorio sends a very warm greeting to all the American fans. The objectives are for everyone! pic.twitter.com/4qYvgEYyLx – America de Cali (@AmericadeCali) June 16, 2021

Juan Carlos Osorio in his first words with América de Cali, assured that he arrives at a club with great history in search of forming a team that plays well and I got the results in his favor, regardless of whether he plays beautifully.

