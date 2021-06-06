Juan Carlos Loera casts his vote in Ciudad Juárez

City Juarez Chihuahua

The candidate for governor of the Together We Will Make History coalition in Chihuahua, Juan Carlos Loera, cast his vote this morning at the San Angel neighborhood of Ciudad Juárez, from where he was optimistic of obtaining the victory and that the people win.

When leaving the basic box of section 1677, before 10:00 hours, the applicant of the matches Morena, Labor and New Alliance He called on citizens to exercise their right to vote.

“Now is when the solution to all our problems can really begin; the best weapon that we Chihuahuas have is peaceful, and it can combine most of the wills so that we have a true welfare state; that weapon is the vote,” he said. .

He expressed that this is a key moment and expressed his wish for a quiet day; He pointed out that they will be very aware that everything goes smoothly, and called on the contenders to conduct themselves legally.

“I am very happy that this day has arrived, with great enthusiasm, we see that people have a great desire to participate and I want to congratulate the poll workers for their example of citizenship,” he said.

The flag-bearer for Morena, trusted that “democracy reigns, that this is a true party for all Chihuahuas.” Loera said he is optimistic: “the people of Chihuahua will win.”

