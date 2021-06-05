Juan Carlos- In the twilight

Bureaucratic activity, he wrote Jorge IbargüengoitiaIt is like a dimly lit room in which you can hear sighs, moans, snorts and furtive movements, but in which you do not know who is who or what is happening.

That would explain why while Mexican archaeologists describe their craft as a landscape in ruins, Diego Prieto, head of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), reclines on his imaginary desk, remains silent and reviews the events in slow motion. The institution’s suit is getting bigger and bigger and it doesn’t matter that he sets his voice to ask for a press release with another finding that allows him to fight the bad news.

It is amazing that renowned archaeologists such as Leonardo López Luján, director of the Templo Mayor Project, revealed a few days ago that they often put money from their purse to buy cameras, scanners, chemicals and portable GPS, amounts that are never reimbursed. They must even borrow microscopes and radars from other institutions or request the support of the international community, and lend money to their workers when payments do not arrive in a timely manner.

Experts do not forget the 20% budget reduction that, for two years, has affected archaeological research, although the pandemic took 75% more, so they work “in a surreal seven-level system, known as Serpents and Ladders. , conceived and maintained by bureaucrats who do not know the profession ”.

In this context, on April 22, they received the new regulations to carry out their research and the functions of the Archeology Council, which regulates these projects. The document has been questioned because “it contains authoritarian orders that tend to bureaucratize, hinder, repress and judicialize the investigation”, demonstrating that “INAH does not care about its archaeologists and does not consider them trustworthy, but incompetent, inexperienced and potential criminals” (Rosa Reyna Robles).

The document discourages research, invades intellectual property and strengthens the Council of Archeology “like a Gestapo” (Carlos Javier Gonzalez), with sanctions inspired by the Holy Inquisition (Eduardo Matos Moctezuma) and guidelines that outline a scientific and bureaucratic terrorism that, beyond its contradictions, does not contemplate any defense from the experts (Bolfy Cottom).

So the archaeologists made a petition on Change.org to demand the repeal of these guidelines, which took the community of INAH, UNAM, the Universidad Veracruzana and the Colegio de Michoacán by surprise and, in less than 24 hours, obtained more than a thousand signatures.

Diego Prieto He must have been frowning when he saw the reality of the institute that he heads, with scientists without scientific instruments and historical deficiencies that do not yield, as well as a regulation that contradicts his vocation. Hopefully the head of Culture, Alejandra Frausto, you will give your opinion on the subject, but perhaps you are more busy at your own desk.

But the criticism does not end here. Lewis

Alberto Lopez Wario Y Lopez Luján They questioned that the INAH Technical File – extracted from the Palacio del Marqués del Apartado, after the failed Museum of Museums was projected and deposited “temporarily” in the building on Avenida Revolución 1900 (Excelsior 06/23/2020) – is despised by the Archeology Council, despite being a collection with documents of historical value.

I take this opportunity to remind INAH that, since June 24, 2020, it promised

Excelsior learn about the relocation project of the Technical Archive, but it is almost a year since that offer and everything is still a dark room, as I said Ibargüengoitia.