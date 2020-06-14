Rumors about a possible transfer of the King Juan Carlos to the Dominican Republic and curiosity grows for the Fanjul family, the Astur-Cuban dynasty, one of the largest fortunes in the United States, which has built an empire with sugar, and above all, for two of its members; Brothers Pepe and Alfonso (Alfie) Fanjul, one Democrat and one Republican, close friends of the emeritus monarch for decades.

The relationship between the Fanjul and the emeritus monarch began to be forged in the summers of Mallorca, in the meetings organized by Cristina Macaya in his house. Pepe and Alfie have been hosting Felipe VI’s father for years in their properties in Casa de Campo, in La Romana (Dominican Republic), a « Caribbean Sotogrande », in which aristocrats, politicians like Felipe González, billionaires and artists like Marc Anthony or Beyoncé. A state within the Dominican state itself.

The founder of the business saga was from Noren Manuel Rionda Polledo, who emigrated to America in 1870, at the age of 16, and who was named « sugar king » on Wall Street. Alfonso, Pepe and their brothers Alexander and Andrés They grew up in a house in the El Vedado neighborhood, in Havana, surrounded by paintings by Goya, Murillo, Caravaggio, Boucher, Lebrun and Sorolla, with visits by prominent figures such as the Dukes of Windsor. A house that Castroism requisitioned and converted into a National Museum of Decorative Arts in 1964. The museum has been more closed than open, with the suspicion of the sale, by the Government, of the works that were inside it. In 1959, the industrial empire of the Fanjul in Cuba ranked third in sugar production in the world. They were one of the wealthiest families on the island in the 1950s and the closest thing to nobility in a republic. Four sugar mills, a dozen houses, four apartment buildings and a port were some of the assets that made up the heritage of Lilian Gomez Mena and Alfonso Fanjul, parents of the entrepreneurs who today run the family business in Florida.

In that 1959 the Castro revolution supposed the expropriation of companies and goods and exile. In 1960 the Fanjul, just as families like the Bacardi did, had to start again. Today they supply two out of every three tablespoons of sugar taken in the United States. Fanjul Corp. is the largest sugar refiner in the world, with a production of 7 million tons per year. Its products are sold under the Domino and Florida Crystals brands, among others.

The Fanjul, who have been accused of labor exploitation in their business, spread to the Dominican Republic, the closest place to Cuba, when they acquired the Central Romana sugar mill from the North American multinational Gulf & Western for $ 240 million. . The operation included the purchase of the mill – the largest in the world, with a production of 300,000 tons of sugar per year, and in which some 30,000 people work -, as well as 971 square kilometers of sugar cane fields and 28 kilometers from Casa de Campo , one of the 10 most luxurious residential complexes on the planet, to which they say Juan Carlos I could move.

Among the Fanjul and Bourbons, a certain distant relationship can also be sought through Edelmira Sampedro, who was countess of Covadonga for her wedding with Alfonso de Borbón, firstborn of Alfonso XIII and uncle of Juan Carlos. Edelmira was the daughter of the sugar millionaire Pablo Sampedro y Ocejo, a native of Matienzo (Cantabria), and of the Cuban Edelmira Robato y Turro, daughter of the Asturian Edelmira Margarita Turro Rivera. Alfie’s grandfather, José Gómez-Mena, known as Don Pepe, married in second nuptials with Elizarda Sampedro, Edelmira’s sister. He became the Minister of Agriculture of Cuba, founder of the San Nicolás Distilling Company and owner of the New Gómez-Mena Sugar Company. Don Pepe’s only daughter, Lilliam Gómez-Mena Seiglie, married Alfonso Fanjul Estrada, Alfie’s father.

Alfie and Pepe, friends of the Bushes and the Clintons, hold mixed political opinions. The first has visited Cuba on several occasions and has been in favor of ending the embargo. He was one of 40 businessmen who signed the letter sent to Obama requesting the withdrawal of measures that prevent US businesses from trading with the island. Pepe Fanjul is closer to the republican theses. What they agree on is that unconditional affection that they prosecute the King Juan Carlos.