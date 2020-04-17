The abrupt end of the professional relationship they had Juan Carlos Ferrero and Alexander Zverev it was symptomatic that something serious had happened. Shortly after, sporadic news came out about a discussion that was the last straw for the Spaniard, fed up with the lack of discipline and lateness of a Sascha too comfortable in his comfort zone. They belong to different times, they understand this sport in a very different way and Juan Carlos did not bite his tongue when claiming that shortly after his idyll ended in 2018. However, in a recent interview for the 3Igual podcast, he was number 1 The world has gone one step further with harsh words towards the current number 7 in the ATP ranking.

“To overthrow the Big3, both Zverev and the rest of the young people who intend to do so have to improve their routines off the pitch a lot, from eating to physical condition, “said a man who accompanied the German for eight months between 2017 and 2018.” When I was with he was always late, he did not respect the guidelines that were set for him “, to which, at the time, Alexander replied that Ferrero had been disrespectful in a discussion held after the Australian Open 2018 (where he lost to Chung in the third round) and that he had involved his entire team. This is how the tennis player from Ontinyent explains everything that happened.

“In the eight months I was with him I realized that has a lot of distractions outside of tennis. He continually receives calls, messages, people who suddenly appear in his life. He wastes his time on Instagram and is unable to focus on tennis. I remember three-hour workouts in which I was unable to perform at an adequate level for an hour and a half. I told him, reproaching him for his lack of attitude and constant tardiness, and there was a discussion. I think respect was lacking for all team members. The environment of a young man like him is a key factor since when you start earning money you can get dizzy and lose concentration, “says Ferrero, who tries to clarify that Zverev’s father is not the problem.” He tried to help me in everything moment, “he declared.

One of the most criticized aspects of Alexander Zverev at the sports level it is their lack of regularity. “He has permanent ups and downs in the game. It was evident that he could not win a Grand Slam at that point because in all games he came and went. In Grand Slams that condemns you, he has played so many fifth rounds because he is unable to maintain the level throughout a party, “he declared Juan Carlos Ferrero in statements that will give much to talk about.

