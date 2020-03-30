The former professional tennis player and current coach of Carlos Alcaraz, Juan Carlos Ferrero, gave an interview to the official website of the ATP, where he talked about the progress of his player and how that professional bond with him arose. The former number one in the world spoke wonders of his ward, highlighting especially how he has improved physically in recent years: “He has been competing for many months against rivals who have more experience than him, and has always managed to show his face. An example of This is the game that faced Albert Ramos in the last ATP 500 in Rio de Janeiro, where he won against all odds.It is quite evident that he has improved a lot physically, since he can spend more than three hours on a track competing against rivals. more veterans. “

Juan Carlos Ferrero spoke of how he and Carlos Alcaraz met and how they decided to start a professional relationship: “I saw him here at the Academy while he was competing in one of the many tournaments that we usually do here. He lives in Murcia, which is one approximately an hour from the Academy and it was very common to see him about these facilities. I remember seeing him play a Futures at age 14 and get his first ATP point. Then I got used to seeing him constantly and knew full well that he had a lot of potential. It also helped that he has the same Pablo Carreño’s agent. “

The Valencian confesses that his pupil is highly motivated by wanting and making the leap to the ATP circuit: “He is highly motivated and eager to play the great tournaments against the best players. Carlos has an incredible team around him who They help in everything and especially in the aspects related to motivation, “said Ferrero, who planned to travel with Alcaraz to Indian Wells and Miami, where the Murcian had received a wildcard for the previous phase of the tournament.

A couple of seasons after releasing ranking on the circuit, Ferrero believes that Alcaraz has improved many things: “Where he has progressed most has been in the mental aspect. He has taken many steps forward. Now he is almost 17 years old and mentally he has grown a lot Physically, as I mentioned before, he has also taken leaps and bounds. He is stronger than when I met him the first time. We must continue with this good dynamic, “concluded Ferrero, who made it clear that he suffers a lot in every Alcaraz game.

