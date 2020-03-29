It is noon and several residents of a block call Juan Carlos because they do not have water and only he can manage how to fix it. It is not sanitary, you do not save lives, but it does give a lot of tranquility to 300 confined people, something that is scarce today. Fear carries it inside, like everyone. By profession, doorman.

He is 62 years old and looks surprisingly normal for someone who is working eight hours on the street in the greatest pandemic in modern history in our country. What happens is that he is alone, he has no more contact than with Lucy, the cleaner, because as he himself says “people are taking confinement very seriously”.

He always sees everything, but in these days more. That legitimizes him to make an x-ray of the evolution of that state of alarm among the residents of five properties in Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid).

“You don’t see a soul,” he says. Days ago he does not see adults on the street, children are scarce. He knows who those two or three people are who go out for a walk because they confess that they cannot bear the confinement. And also those who go out to smoke in the street, (semi) hidden. Many, he says. He doesn’t understand “why people go out to smoke on the porch instead of at home or open the window.”

They greet him and talk to him because “people have that need, especially those who live alone.” He does it with his precautions, which are the same that we all take. Your company has not given you special instructions to carry out your position.

Perhaps that is why he keeps not one, but three meters away from people. But he is not wearing a mask or gloves. “It may be a little foolish, but I do wash my hands continuously.”

What happens is that his work area is the street. Gardens, gravel areas and common areas. Indoor, only garages. The same as before the coronavirus pandemic. His work has hardly changed, although there is a new variable in his routine: fear

“There is a risk when coming to work and of course I am afraid of catching it, but not because of my work, what happens is that it gives me the feeling that I can catch it like anyone else,” he explains.

People around him try to reassure him. You work on the street, away from people, they tell him. “Yes, but I am more exposed to the virus than you, that you are at home,” responds Juan Carlos, who is more concerned with bringing the virus home, to his wife.

In fact, one of his last tasks has been to put up posters with common recommendations from the administrations for the neighborhood and, specifically, for those who work there, like him, who questions whether his position is necessary or not in a crisis of this openwork.

“I am in between, it is neither very necessary nor does it cease to be, here there is a breakdown like now with the water and people call me because they don’t have anyone else nor do they trust anyone else. Besides there is the garbage, I take it out because they continue coming to pick her up, “says the doorman.

Then there is what he counts as the “bad habit”. Here are five blocks of neighbors, but there is no one who cares about the community. “People go through everything except two or three,” he says. Out of 300. “I don’t see myself as essential but as it is assembled, it’s good.”

Beyond the day-to-day aspects of his position, no one has asked him for help. Not even to disinfect buildings. But he does it because he understands that “it is the right thing”, he says with an astonishing naturalness, now he is supplied with a mask and the special clothing he normally uses to fumigate. “Approved? There is nothing else.”

Stairs, corridors, landings, entrances, common rooms etc. “At least I will have killed some viruses,” he says with a smile on his mouth as some neighbors look out to thank him. Only 20% have left their homes, he says. The rest keep a very serious quarantine. “The fear is there and every day it grows.”

What is not your responsibility is to notify anyone in case of coronavirus infections, although you know that they are infected. He knows this from the ambulances that have arrived, from the restrooms equipped with their equipment, from how some people have left. “I don’t say anything, but I see everything.”

By Rafael Martínez