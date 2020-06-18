Although singing was their life in 2001 and they were joined by an obsession, the whiter edition of ‘Operación Triunfo’ shows its darkest part. Despite the apparent good vibes that exist among the majority of contestants, the truth is that there are wounds from the past that are still very present, as Àlex Casademunt showed in an interview with the ‘Zippi zapping’ program of the Catalan private network TevéCat.

The Open Formula singer attacked Juan Camus accusing him of being « a true ghost » and assuring that they have « no relationship ». Casademunt questioned the supposed life of the triumph in London, full of luxury and glamor, since when Javián visited him he did not allow him to approach his properties. « When he speaks, he seems to be the London Donald Trump (…) and Javián did not show him the house, his workplace or the cars he claimed to have (…) with all due respect, he is a ghost, and I say it with all the lyrics, « said the Catalan in the interview.

With Camus’ resume, it was clear that the answer would not be long in coming. The Cantabrian has responded to his partner in ‘OT 1’ through a story published on his Instagram account. « I find it very sad to see your interview on television and that, after so many years, you now come to insult me ​​publicly without coming up for a story. It is the second time that you do it publicly and this time I answer you very politely, » says the Cantabrian, making reference to their meeting in ‘Rush Hour’ after ‘OT. Reunion’. « If you need money and do not have enough with the royalties from ‘My music is your voice’, which Naím Thomas and I very generously gave you and that you still continue to collect, do not worry that I will send it to you. But you do not have to insult, « he adds, throwing a pullita to the eternal dispute over the rights of the edition’s hymn.

The eternal nominee for the first edition of ‘Operación Triunfo’ takes the opportunity to explain why he did not allow Javián to visit him in London. « I paid Javián a hotel because they were renovating my house. He came with his wife and wanted them to be comfortable and intimate, « he explains. » Thank God things are going very well for me and I don’t have to invent anything because, among other things, being a graduate in Business has been a great help to me « To conclude, he recommends listening to his latest single, » Karma. « It seems that next to him he no longer feels safe.