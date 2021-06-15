Juan Camilo Ronderos vs. Zarrukh Adashev added to UFC Fight Night on July 31

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 21: In this UFC handout, Juancamilo Ronderos of Columbia poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on May 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC / .)

After accepting his debut in the Octagon with just days notice. Juan Camilo Ronderos has already defined his next fight. The Colombian will face Zarrukh Adashev at UFC Fight Night on July 31.

The match was confirmed by Sergio Pineiro from Fighter Path the afternoon of this Monday.

Ronderos initially had a scheduled match in Contender Series, but a last minute casualty called him to the billboard of UFC Vegas 27. On his debut, he was finished by David dvorak. The loss ended five-fight undefeated. Juan Camilo noted for his strong grappling, with 2 wins by way of completion.

Adashev He will try to end his complex phase in the Octagon. The fighter of New York He has lost both of his bouts inside the Octagon. In his last fight, he lost by unanimous decision to His Mudaerji by unanimous decision in UFC on ESPN 20. Zarrukh you need to win or you could be disengaged from the organization.

UFC Fight Night of August 31 will be held in the UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.

