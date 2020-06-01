It is May 25, 2020. A tall, thin and slightly pale man comes out sitting in a wheelchair, pushed by a male nurse who can barely see his eyes. Both wear masks, glasses and, in the case of the patient, a face shield, which makes it difficult to see how the man breaks down in tears after meeting his family. That is the scene that Juan Caldera, 48, will remember for his entire life, as that was how 14 days of fighting against the Covid-19 ended.

“Daddy, you missed me a lot,” were the first words of love that Caldera received from one of her four children, the youngest, who had to contain her anxiety to hug her father because for now “it is not allowed.”

Caldera, also a well-known merchant in the Oriental market, responded to his daughter with a “I thought I was not going to see you again”, while tears slid down the man’s face, which he says he paid for making fun of the Covid-19.

IMPRUDENCE

Before feeling any symptoms, Caldera was one of those who doubted that the virus would cause “so much damage in Nicaragua.” The man recorded a seven-second video where he appears saying: “You know that everyone who hears coughing, lead, and the river.”

Caldera also accepts that he made fun of the security measures taken by other people, that he smiled when he saw someone with a mask and that he was one of those who said that “he wasn’t going to give us that.”

“I was about to die from my carelessness, I made fun of and suffered the virus in my own flesh and only thanks to God I am telling the story. Now, I can only tell you that we have to avoid crowds of people, we have to avoid living the life of before, life has already changed and I don’t think it will ever be the same, “said Caldera.

Nicaragua, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health, registers a total of 759 positive cases for Covid-19, 35 deaths and 370 recoveries. However, the Nicaraguan Citizen Observatory against Covid-19 adds a cumulative, until May 29, of 2,966 cases suspected of being positive for Covid-19 and 805 deaths from pneumonia suspected of being positive for coronavirus.

THE HOSPITALIZATION

On May 5, 2020, Calvary began. Caldera explained that on that date he began to feel “with fever”, one of the first symptoms of Covid-19, however his disbelief and the lack of other signs of discomfort made him think it was “dengue.”

“When I got home, I felt a very strange fever and at first I thought it was dengue. My wife cooked me and I felt the fever go away, but then it was a weakness in my whole body … I felt weak, like it was killing me, it was killing me, and when it was Friday I couldn’t take it anymore, my wife tried to helping, however, I felt dying, I felt suffocation, pain in all my bones. That was Friday and Saturday. Sunday and Monday were suffocating, so I went on Tuesday to look for my pension insurance clinic, ”Caldera recalled.

The Oriental market chicken merchant and now a recognized small businessman, as they have more than 40 chicken stalls throughout the country and a roast chicken eater near Autolote El Chele, in Managua, says that he arrived at the Military Hospital last year. May 12 and it was there that they confirmed that he was positive for Covid-19.

Juan Caldera portrayed his progress in the fight against Covid-19 from his social networks. Photo: Courtesy / La Prensa.

“At the hospital they took a plaque, they told me you are testing positive,” lamented the also business administrator by profession.

Caldera recalls that inside the Military Hospital he met Ermis Morales, recognized in the social protests of 2018 as “the baker in chains”, who began to talk to him and between jokes and jokes he remembers that Morales believed that he was better, since he arrived much earlier attend to.

“When they are taking the plate from me, I couldn’t even hold that little plate they give you to hug and breathe. So, I remember that Ermis jokingly says to the doctor: ‘I did well, didn’t I, doctor? ’, But unfortunately his badge was the same as mine,” explained the merchant.

It is worth mentioning that Morales died on May 24 at the Sermesa hospital. The man started presenting symptoms between May 6 and 8, visited the hospital on May 9, but was sent to his home. He returned to the Military Hospital again on May 12, was admitted to Sermesa and was intubated. He had comorbidities of diabetes and hypertension. According to the medical epicrisis given to the family, the death was due to “atypical pneumonia”. However, the relatives assured LA PRENSA that it was Covid-19, but since they do not do the test they do not put that in the epicrisis. In addition, they denounced that if they had given him the test that May 9 that was the first time, perhaps the story would have been another.

Caldera also confirmed that both were transferred to the Sermesa hospital in Bologna on May 12, but he claims that it is not clear if it was because the Military was full, since he did not even protest when they told him that he was going to the other hospital, because he felt weak.

The Caldera chicken sales business dates back to 1983, when Margarita Caldera, Juan’s mother, started selling chicken. Photo: Taken from Facebook.

The merchant was hospitalized and located in a room where two other patients were, but he still remembers how he saw one of his roommates die in less than 24 hours.

“I arrived on Tuesday, May 12, and by the 13th one of us had died. He was an overweight young man… the truth that seeing others die for me was like being in hell because it means that this could happen to any of us, ”said the also known King of Chickens from the Oriental market.

The first three days of hospitalization Caldera describes them as “horrible”, because to see deaths, to know that since he was 33 years old he has diabetes and hypertension, to get used to confinement when he was a very active man, not to be able to see the family, to pass Most of the time upside down, connected to oxygen, using a pamper and a probe, it wouldn’t leave him alone.

IN THE ICU

On May 15, in the early hours of the morning, the doctors approached Caldera and indicated that he would be taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), since the oxygen saturation in the blood had it at 70 percent and did not rise from the day he was admitted, then they had to intubate him.

“They tell me it should be intubated and I didn’t even know what that was, but they took me to the ICU,” said Caldera.

The merchant, once in the ICU room, where he says he shared with seven more patients, could see how they were intubating a man of about 70 years of age and another who says he was in serious condition, but both died.

“I heard that they were talking to him, they were asking him if he was conscious, but suddenly he didn’t speak anymore, the man died at the moment they were intubating him. They started to intubate another who was also serious and also died. I see how they are putting the bodies in black bags and then the doctor says “prepare Caldera that it is wrong, he does not go up”, but as they leave the bodies, I stay with a nurse who tells me to make the effort to lie face down for a few days, that being intubated is the last option, that it was better to stay face down for a few days and it asks me the question: Do you accept being intubated? And I said no, that if I was going to leave it be complete and not with extra things, ”said the chicken merchant.

Caldera signed a document, which due to his condition he could barely read, where he was responsible for not accepting to be intubated. The merchant learned that the doctors also went to consult his wife and asked for his signature to intubate him, but she said that he did not look at him dead and that if he did not accept, she did not want to either.

A few years ago the Caldera decided to venture into starting a business selling roast chickens in the Autolote El Chele sector. Photo: Taken from Facebook.

However, seeing these deaths filled the King of Chickens with fear, so much so that as soon as he had the opportunity he asked a nurse to call his family, to tell them that he wanted to get him out of there.

“I said,‘ Do me a favor, call my family, tell them to get me out of here, to take me to another hospital. I am certain that with all the money I have earned I can be in a good hospital. ’ The nurse told me that she was going to help me, that she was a Christian, to pray with her, I repeated with her and I had peace, I rested all day and night face down, “he remembered gratefully.

The merchant since then, according to his account, began to show improvement in blood oxygen saturation and seven days after being in the ICU, he was sent to the recovery area, where he spent between four and five days, until he was discharged. on May 25, but under the warning that he could return if he was not careful. “They warned me that you can catch it again and again,” Caldera recalled.

The merchant now, he explained, has to keep 21 days of absolute rest, drinking a lot of liquid and cannot hug or approach his family within two meters.

Moment when Juan Caldera is discharged from the Sermesa Hospital in Bologna.

Photo: Taken from Facebook.

Caldera now sleeps separate from his wife in an airtight room in their home in Nindirí. However, he was grateful to be able to be with his family, to share the meals with them at the table, although everyone keeps their distance even in the dining room.

The King of Chickens ends the interview with LA PRENSA thanking God for giving him a new chance at life, the doctors for taking risks to help them overcome the Covid-19 and also took the opportunity to warn those who do not believe or mock the disease that “does exist”, “that many are dying” and that “they must take care of themselves”.