The veteran central defender of Cádiz, Juan Cala, has shown his desire to return to the competition. In addition, the player was totally confident in the effectiveness of the security measures that would be implemented if the Ministry of Health authorizes the return of Spanish football.

«I am in favor of playing again because it is the most logical. We can all come from a worse or better family, but we all need to work to bring the bread home and for the economy to re-emerge. Soccer is one of the sectors that can return with greater security due to the measures that will be carried out »Cala pointed out in an interview at COPE.

In addition, the central defender poked at the clubs that are committed to ending the competition: «the clubs that do not want to play are coincidentally those that are in the low places of the classification », he claimed.

Juan Cala also spoke about the controversy surrounding the massive testing of soccer players: «It is not our fault that we have a test, we should ask ourselves why a private company has a test and the government does not. Football is an industry and of course we think economically, because we have to avoid the impact that this health crisis will have on society ».

“I don’t think there is a way to convince Fali”

One of the footballers who has refused to play for fear of contagion is Fali, Juan Cala’s teammate in Cádiz.: «I have spoken to Fali and I respect his decision. He has given his opinion and I don’t think there is a way to convince him, but football doesn’t stop for anyone. Not for all that he will stop being my partner and my friend. If this continues, there will be a time when you will have to consider your position, “said the center.

Finally, he pointed out that «football is not only professional players, there are many employees who make a living from this. You have to take a little risk without going to war, with a series of measures and without being selfish. As we all talk about politics, we also talk about football, “he concluded.