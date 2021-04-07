Juan Cala defends himself against the accusations of Mouctar Diakhaby after the racist acts

The footballer of Cadiz, Juan Cala spoke after the accusations received from Mouctar Diakhaby, for alleged racist acts against him, this in the match against Valencia, ensuring that he will defend his innocence and honor, stating that the defender misunderstood or simply made up the event.

“From what happens to what happens later, it’s a whole circus. There are two options. Either Diakhaby has made it up or misunderstood. The rest is a circus. There is no racism in Spanish football. I have no problem sitting with him. What has been formed is a circus, “he said at a press conference.

The Cádiz defender said that what is happening is a spectacle and that he has received any type of threat due to an event of which there is no evidence despite all the microphones and cameras that are in the games.

“I have received all kinds of threats through social networks. I have lived with Chinese, South Africans. I have been in Guinea with Kanouté and Benjamin. It is a spectacle what is happening. I’m in shock. We are in football without an audience. There are 20-25 cameras, microphones, players, referees … and nobody hears anything ”, he added.

