Juan Cala could be banned for up to five years if it is proven that he called Diakhaby a “shitty nigger” | Cadiz

The episode experienced in the meeting that measured the Cadiz and to Valencia in the Ramón de Carranza between Mouctar Diakhaby and Juan Cala It can cause serious consequences for the player of the Andalusian team. Cala was accused by Diakhaby of to have called him “nigger shit”, in an incident that caused the provisional abandonment of the field of play by the Valencia players, definitive in the case of the recipient of the alleged insult.

If the facts are confirmed, something essential and that has not happened yet one day after the match dispute, Cala would face a significant penalty. The fact will be investigated by Competition, since the drafting of the arbitration certificate by Medié Jiménez collects what happened, always clarifying that the referees did not listen to what Cala said, but the explanation from the player and his teammates from Valencia.

“He called me a shitty nigger”Diakhaby protested to the Cádiz-Valencia main referee, who in turn reflected it in the minutes. Valencia, in addition, aims to formally denounce the facts, as already indicated through social networks. All this leads to an investigation process that can lead to important consequences for Juan Cala, of up to five years if the fact is considered as “very serious”. Within a period not exceeding one month, the instructor has two options: to dismiss or to publicize possible sanctions.

The potential punishment, in this case for Cala, if it is proven that he insulted Diakhaby, may be exemplary. The Disciplinary Code considers insults of this kind to be “very serious”. “The statements, gestures or insults given in sports facilities, which involve a manifestly humiliating treatment for anyone by reason of their racial origin, ethnic, geographical or social, as well as by religion, ability, age, sex or sexual orientation, as well as those that incite hatred or seriously violate the rights, freedoms and values ​​of people “, states in point c of the article 69.

However, you have to go to Article 72 of the Disciplinary Code to establish the possible consequences for using racist slurs at a football game. The first section highlights the possibility of imposing “disqualification from holding positions in the sports organization or suspension or deprivation of a federative license, when the person responsible for the events is a person with a federative license”, as is the case. In addition, it is included that the sanction «It may be imposed temporarily for a period of two to five years.». as well as an administrative penalty of 18,001 to 90,000 euros.

The Code and other possible penalties for Cala

Other articles that the case could take into account and that would act as sanctioning elements for Juan Cala would the 107, relating to the repression of xenophobic conduct, and which establishes that the sanction will be “from one month to two years or four or more encounters in the same season. The fine, in this case, ranges from 6,001 and 18,000 euros.

The article 89, which refers to notorious and public acts that undermine sporting dignity and decorum, speaks of «fine in the amount of 602 to 3006 euros, disqualification or suspension for a period of one month to two years or of at least four matches, or total closure from one match to two months ”. Article 100 – Serious conduct of good sportsmanship – is pronounced in the same terms regarding the economic amount, and adds a sanction of between four and ten games.