Juan Cala asks Pablo Iglesias to rectify

04/12/2021 at 2:05 PM CEST

Juan Creek has asked the politician Pablo Iglesias to rectify after accusing him of racism through his Twitter account as soon as the match between Cadiz Y Valencia last April 4.

This is what the footballer has done through Twitter, who has replied to a tweet from the Podemos candidate for the elections in Madrid with the phrase “Lead by example, Mr. Pablo Iglesias”. In the message, Iglesias announced that he was taking legal action before Eduardo Inda for some statements on television.

Lead by example Mr. @PabloIglesias – Juan Torres Ruiz (@ JuanCala_16) April 12, 2021

The league found no evidence of racism by Juan Cala towards the Valencia footballer Mouctar Diakhaby after the Andalusian footballer was accused of such an act.