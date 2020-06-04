Inverco, the Association of Collective Investment Institutions and Pension Funds, has appointed Juan Bernal (CaixaBank) and José Carlos Vizárraga (Ibercaja) as new vice-presidents of the employer’s association, as reported by the organization in a statement.

Bernal, representing Caixabank AM, will also be the new president of the IIC group; while Vizárraga, by Ibercaja Pensions, will be at the head of the employer’s pension fund group, chaired by Ángel Martínez-Aldama.

The general assembly held this Wednesday, telematically and with the assistance of representatives of almost all of its associates, has approved the renewal of the boards of directors according to the operating rules approved in 2019.

The assembly has reviewed the challenges facing the asset Management, highlighting the need for “a stable and stimulating fiscal framework that encourages and retains savings”, as well as the need to promote complementary social security, both through the employment system and individual pension plans, in line with the recommendations of national and international organizations, reports Europa Press.

Likewise, the assembly has approved the incorporation of eight new member managers, who applied to join Inverco in the last year. These are the national managers Afi Inversiones Globales, Allianz Seguros, Anattea Gestión, Metagestión and Olea Gestión, as well as the international managers Tikehau AM and Vontobel AM.

In this way, Inverco already brings together 99% of the total assets of IICs and 99.9% of the assets of pension funds, and around 85% of the total assets of foreign IICs marketed in Spain.

Against the tax increase

The battle of this organization in the coming months will be important, since the Government plans to launch a Tobin tax and is considering other tax increases that could significantly affect this sector.

Inverco reported, for example, in January of this year that the To Tobin rate ’ it would lose 7.4% of the assets of investment funds and 5.6% of pension plans in the next 25 years.

“The financial transaction tax is not going to be paid by Mr. Tobin, but Spanish investors », emphasized Martínez-Aldama at the closing of a conference organized by KPMG under the heading “Regulation, consolidation and other trends in asset management.”

At that time, the President of Inverco wanted to emphasize the negative impact of this tax for the Spanish economy not to be approved in a harmonized way in the European Union, since it would have a “delocalizing effect” and this “should be taken into account in the new legislature”.

Furthermore, it asked the new Government to provide facilities for the sector to compete outside Spain, “Taking away from the law” and promote a “stable and stimulating framework to promote financial savings”.

“All those requirements that do not exist in European directives or in other national regulations of countries that compete with Spain in the management of funds must be eliminated from Spanish regulations,” said the president of Inverco.

Disappearance of the sicavs

The employers of investment in Spain also critical has been shown on many occasions regarding “possible negative modifications with the maintenance of fiscal uncertainty prolonged in time” in the figure of the sicavs.

“It will not lead to the disappearance of the sicavs in Spain, but rather that there are no Spanish sicavs in Spain », warned the president of Inverco, who believes that “all savings products pay taxes when the shareholder sells his shares.”

In the last three and a half years, in fact, 750 Sicavs closed“With the consequent loss of wealth for the Spanish financial industry,” pointed out Aldama.

Regarding pension plans, Inverco maintains the need for “tax incentives” to favor the liquefaction of real estate assets towards collective management vehicles for financial income.

Martínez-Aldama recalls the importance of tax incentives for private pension plans, especially employment plans, to complement the public pension system.

Waiting for what happens in 2020 -a year to forget in economic terms- the employers took out of the returns obtained in 2019, when the funds and pension plans transferred 20,000 million euros to the participants for their returns.

Inverco insists on the strategic importance of this financial sector, which has 600,000 million euros in the hands of clients through funds, sicavs and pension plans.

At a global level, the collective investment sector manages 50 times the GDP of Spain and 42% of the capitalization of the world stock markets, dimensions “highly relevant, as detailed by the president of this association.