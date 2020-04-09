Juan Antonio Bayona has a new movie on his hands. The director has reached an agreement with Warner Bros. to take over ‘Truce’, Biblical account based on real events written by Stuart Beattie, screenwriter of the first ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, ‘Collateral’, ’30 days of darkness ‘,’ G.I. Joe ‘or’ Australia ‘, as well as director of’ Tomorrow, When the War Begins’ and ‘Me, Frankenstein’.

The film revolves around the famous “Christmas Truce,” the brief, unofficial ceasefire that took place, during Christmas of 1914, between the troops of the German Empire and the British Empire stationed on the western front of the First War. World.

A well-known story that has already been brought to the big screen in films such as ‘Merry Christmas’, a European production that in 2005 starred Daniel Brhl, Benno Frmann, Guillaume Canet, Diane Kruger, Gary Lewis or Dany Boon, among others.

Participant Media (‘The Pentagon Archives’,’ Green Book ‘) is the producer behind this project that will become Juan Antonio Bayona’s fifth film after’ The Orphanage ‘,’ The Impossible ‘,’ A monster comes to see me ‘and the American’ Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom ‘.

The Spanish director will undertake the production of ‘Truce’ when the filming in New Zealand of the first two episodes of the ambitious series of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ produced by Amazon ends, paralyzed since mid-March because of … yes, the coronavirus.