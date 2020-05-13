In the newspaper archive of spanish tennis We always find saved pages, for many forgotten, of tennis players who cemented the status of our country in world tennis. Since the time of Manolo Santana or Manuel Orantes, Spain has continued to produce great players in charge of carrying the flag for the best tournaments in the world. When the ATP decided to make the leap and prioritize the structure of the tournaments, thus creating the events of Masters 1000 (Back then called Tennis Masters Series), nobody thought that one of the first would be conquered by a Spanish.

Stefan Edberg (x3), Andre Agassi, Andrei Chesnokov, Thomas Muster, Michael Chang, Boris Becker. A myriad of star names that rose with the first tournaments of that category throughout the 1990s. Along with all of them is a small Barcelona player who became enormous in Hamburg: Juan Aguilera.

To add heroicity to this feat, Aguilera would play her last ATP match just a year later. It was the last great performance of a relatively forgotten man in the memory of Spanish tennis, and yet he was the one who opened the doors to that names like Bruguera, Emilio Sánchez Vicario, Moyá or Corretja began to accumulate Masters for our country. He was the first of all. His great deed happened 30 years, and its main victim was a guy who was in the top-3 of the ATP and who just over a month later would reach the final of Wimbledon: Boris Becker.

The result of that duel (6-1, 6-0, 7-6) leaves no room for unequivocal. Aguilera became lord and master of the field with a style of play that exasperated the German. He practiced surgical tennis, one of those that are no longer seen. He took all the strength from the ball through his delicious backhand cuts, which undermined Becker’s confidence and turned the duel into a constant succession of long exchanges. That dynamic of long rallies backwards to backwards it was a spiral that Boris could not get out of. That duel, Leimen’s hit 440 setbacks for only 245 rights. That is just a sample of what Aguilera demanded of him.

Juan chained 12 games in a row since Becker opened the game with a game won on serve. A virtual bicycle sustained by an immense level of tennis and an unusual consistency. It was his week, and he knew it. He had already shattered the young American hopes, Jim Courier and Michael Chang. He had raffled off Ivanisevic’s serve in the first round; Becker’s was not going to be less. The heavy and slow track in Hamburg suited him perfectly. When he tired Boris, he just had to let himself go even further, relax his wrist and hit a backhand roll that would leave him sitting.

And then there is the slice. One of the best cut setbacks of the time, Becker’s nightmare throughout the game. 82% (!) Of the setbacks Juan Aguilera threw that day bore the signature of the cut. A barbarity, something almost unsustainable that turned out to be a perfect class of how to optimize each corner of the track, how to tire your rival and how to attack their weaknesses with absolute mastery.

The writer said Javier Cercas, who fully followed his career and was part of his generation at the national level, who “de Aguilera said that he was also lazy, that they trained little and that he was more interested in literature and rock and roll.” Not only that; he exclaimed that he saved Ilie Nastase I had never seen someone play with such a level of talent. In the end, Juan’s greatest achievement stayed in a corner of Germany, in a career with ups and downs that ended with a better ranking of number 7 in the world and 5 ATP level titles. Two, of course, in that magical Germanic tournament.

We don’t know if laziness was what caused him to dismiss the Australian Open, tournament that never appeared. Perhaps the Grand Slams weren’t his thing, his best appearance being a fourth round at Roland Garros in 1984, when he seemed to have reached the zenith of his career. But that Barcelona player with unrepeatable talent who now teaches at the Premià de Dalt Tennis Club left his mark on the ATP Olympus. Today is the 30th anniversary of that clinical performance, of that last dance of Juan. And believe me it’s worth reliving.

