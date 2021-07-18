JT Poston continues as leader after the third round of the Barbasol Championship

The American JT Poston remained leader of the Barbasol Championship tournament, of the PGA Tour, upon completion of the third round with a record of 66 strokes (-6) and a cumulative record of 197 (-19), one advantage over his compatriot Luke List which ended with a signed card of 65 (-7) and 198 (-18).

While another American golfer James hahn was the great figure of the day when he lost the opportunity to reach the thirteenth round under-60 in the history of the PGA Tour after he finished the tour with a record of 60 goals (-12) that allowed him to place in third place (199 , -17), shared with Josep Bramlett.

Eight strokes back at the start of the day Hahn made two eagles in the best round of his career to move within two strokes of the leader JT Poston in Keene Trace. Jim furyk He set the tour record with a 58 at the 2016 Travelers Championship and is also one of 11 players to record 59 hits.

Hahn He contributed the eagle on par 5 of hole 15 to reach 11 under and made a six foot birdie putt on par 3 of 17.

Poston, who repeated his record, still has everything in his favor to clinch his second PGA Tour title after winning his first at the 2019 Wyndham Championship.

While within the Latin American participation, the Chilean Myth Pereira he became the best by completing the third round with a record of 65 (-7) that allowed him to climb 19 positions in the provisional classification and place in twelfth, tied with five other golfers, who also accumulated 202 (-14).

The Puerto Rican Rafael Campos had his worst performance so far this tournament by delivering a signed card of 71 strokes (-1) for a cumulative of 207 (-9), which cost him to lose 13 positions, to 35, which he shares with seven other players, and without options to the final triumph.

The Colombian veteran Camilo Villegas He was not inspired either and ended the day with a record of 72 strokes (par) that gave him a cumulative of 212 (-4) and dropped eight places, to 69, the last in the classification that he shares with seven other players.

1. JT Poston (United States) 197 (65-66-66)

2. Luke List (United States) 198 (65-68-65)

3. James Hahn (United States) 199 (69-70-60)

3. Joseph Bramlett (United States) 199 (65-67-67)

5. David Lingmerth (Sweden) 200 (65-70-65)

5. Seamus Power (Ireland) 200 (65-68-67)

7. Jason Dufner (United States) 201 (67-69-65)

7. Derek Ernst (United States) 201 (69-66-66)

7. David Hearn (Canada) 201 (67-67-67)

7. Bo Hoag (United States) 201 (66-68-67)

7. Ryan Armor (United States) 201 (65-67-69)