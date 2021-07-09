Jrue Holiday responsibility defeats Milwaukee Bucks NBA Finals

All league analysts agreed at the beginning of the season that the management of Milwaukee bucks had made a brilliant decision by signing Jrue Holiday, a base that would play a much better role than the one that had Eric Bledsoe and that could give a quality leap to the team. They were not wrong, according to what was seen in the regular season, where good old Jrue has performed at a high level, allowing the level of competitiveness of the team to rise due to his involvement on both sides of the court. He had a brilliant series against the Atlanta Hawks and did great against the Brooklyn Nets, collapsing big stars and contributing many points, but he seems to have exhausted in these NBA Finals 2021. His teammates came out to defend him on ESPN after his bad games against the Phoenix Suns.

Jrue Holiday this Finals: 11-35 FG (31.4%)

1-7 3P (14.3%) pic.twitter.com/4M6YK6DXIj – StatMuse (@statmuse) July 9, 2021

“No matter what is happening, you just have to remain aggressive, isolate yourself from the environment that may exist and avoid emotions disrupting your confidence,” he said. Giannis Antetokounmpo, leader on and off the court who sent a message to his teammates and made a collective amendment proposal. “It is not about him, nor about me, nor about anyone, but about the team. We can all contribute things, Jrue does not worry me, I know that he will be there when we need him most, he is a great player,” he says about the point guard, that registered a poor 7/21 in field goals. “They have done their job, now it’s up to us. We must continue to believe in each other and play as we know, the shots will end up coming in,” said the Greek.

Jrue Holiday presents very similar statistics in playoffs to those that caused Eric Bledsoe to leave the team

The point is that the debate over the performance of Jrue Holiday It is not trivial since his signing was a great bet of Milwaukee bucks, and see that in the NBA Finals 2021 it is not performing at the expected level it raises the alarms. The most curious thing is that if we analyze his playoff performances, which have been good, we realize that he records statistical data very similar to those of Eric Bledsoe, the man identified as largely responsible for the failure of the team in previous seasons. There is no doubt that this could be a tremendous spur for the base talent to raise their offensive level and try to improve their intensity on defense over Chris Paul.