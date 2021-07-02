Jrue Holiday: “Our top priority is to be more aggressive than the Hawks, then everything else comes”

Milwaukee bucks defeats Atlanta Hawks 3-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs 2021, after a great performance from Mike Budenholzer’s squad in Game 5 of the series. Top stars have managed to respond very well to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence due to injury: Brook Lopez (33 PTS), Khris Middleton (26 PTS, 13 REB), Bobby Portis (22 PTS, 8 REB) and Jrue Holiday (25 PTS, 13 AST).

Indeed, Holiday has been one of the protagonists in the post-match press conference. The Bucks point guard ensures that the team is clear about what it must do to overcome the Hawks and reach the NBA Finals: “Mainly we must be more aggressive than them in Georgia. We feel that we have choked the games from there until now. It’s key that we come out strong and hit first. “