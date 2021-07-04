Jrue Holiday: “Khris Middleton is the heart of the Milwaukee Bucks”

Milwaukee bucks has managed this morning to qualify for the long-awaited Finals of the NBA Playoffs 2021. The franchise will compete against the Phoenix Suns for the championship ring after having submitted the Atlanta Hawks by a 4-2 aggregate result.

The commendable qualification of these Bucks for the Finals is even greater if you consider that the team led by Mike Budenholzer has managed to carry out the series against the Hawks without its main star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, in recent games.

In the absence of the two-time NBA MVP, they have been Jrue Holiday Y Khris middleton who have pulled the reins of Milwaukee at all times. Indeed, Holiday has praised the performance of his teammate Middleton, especially in the sixth and final meeting of the Eastern Conference Finals (32 points and seven assists).

“Khris is the type of player who puts the weight of the team on his shoulders and doesn’t care,” Jrue Holiday said. “If Giannis is the lifeblood of this team, Middleton is without a doubt the heart of the squad. Without either of them we probably never would have gotten here.

Khris Middleton: 16 points in less than 4 minutes. #TiempoDePlayoffs pic.twitter.com/H8w1hByacn – #Vamos de Movistar + (@vamos) July 4, 2021

Antetokounmpo’s presence, in the air

Milwaukee Bucks faces its first NBA Finals since 1974, nearly 50 years later. The Wisconsin franchise will probably have to face the first games for the ring without Giannis Antetokounmpo, although his absence is not 100% confirmed.