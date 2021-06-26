Jrue Holiday explains the key to the drastic change in the impact of Trae Young with the loss of the Hawks

Milwaukee Bucks has managed to stop the hurricane Bring young in the second game of the Eastern Finals of the NBA Playoffs 2021. After his outstanding performance in Game 1, the Atlanta Hawks guard has found a very iron defense on him that has caused him a cataract of turnovers : nine in 28 minutes played, eight in the first half.

Jrue Holiday, one of the defensive specialists of these Bucks, has spoken about it in a press conference as the key for his team to be able to subdue the Hawks in the ECF: “In the last game he was living in the paint. He had many floating baskets , which are trays for him. Today we have done everything possible to avoid that, and also that he goes as little as possible to the free throw line. “

In addition to losses, Trase Young only threw three free throws in the entire game, scoring two of them.