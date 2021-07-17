Jrue Holiday, before Game 5 of the Finals: “We know the price and objective, it will be a battle”

Milwaukee bucks He faces Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Playoff Finals with morale through the roof after recovering from the initial 2-0 from Phoenix Suns. With the tie tied, the Wisconsin franchise revisits Arizona with the aim of taking the victory back to Milwaukee, and with an almost definitive 2-3 to take the ring.

Jrue Holiday, one of the pillars of these Bucks, has assured in the press conference prior to the game this morning (03:00 a.m., peninsular time) that awaits a battlefield where anything can happen: “We both teams know the price that it can be paid if we lose this match. We also have the same goal. It’s going to be a real battle. “