What was an open secret is going to be official in the next few hours. JR Smith will be a new player of Los Angeles Lakers. In a news story a few days ago we said that the agreement was very close to taking place and, it seems, as Adrian Wojnarowski has confirmed, that it is imminent.
The shooting guard is a type of player that was needed by Frank Vogel, a good 3-shooter who is also a solid defender. However, the Lakers coaching staff do not know what his physical condition is, since he has not played for a year and a half.
His playoff experience and friendship with LeBron James have helped Smith become a new player in the purples and golds.
Lakers and Smith have been in talks since Avery Bradley opted-out of the restart, and those will culminate with a deal that will include him on the roster Lakers will submit to NBA on Wednesday, per sources. https://t.co/vtiqcfBvCm
– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2020