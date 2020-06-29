What was an open secret is going to be official in the next few hours. JR Smith will be a new player of Los Angeles Lakers. In a news story a few days ago we said that the agreement was very close to taking place and, it seems, as Adrian Wojnarowski has confirmed, that it is imminent.

The shooting guard is a type of player that was needed by Frank Vogel, a good 3-shooter who is also a solid defender. However, the Lakers coaching staff do not know what his physical condition is, since he has not played for a year and a half.

His playoff experience and friendship with LeBron James have helped Smith become a new player in the purples and golds.