Any transfer made by a team aspiring to the ring in the NBA generates great attention, but much more if the protagonists are Los Angeles Lakers and a player as special as JR Smith. This 34-year-old guard has had a hectic career in the league, alternating lights and shadows, and without ever avoiding prominence. His explosiveness has been reduced in attack, but he has managed to become a solid player from the bench, with great defensive capacity and a good percentage from the triple.

He landed in the NBA in 2004 and, with the exception of one season in China, has always held a remarkable media and basketball weight in the best league in the world. Named as Best Sixth Man in 2013 and 2016 NBA champion from the hand of the Cleveland Cavaliers of Lebron James, his relationship with Akron has gone through ups and downs due to his wayward character, but even his tremendous mistake in the last play of the first game of the 2018 NBA Finals, for which he was publicly abhorred by the King, seems to have diminished confidence of this one in Smith.

The sensible loss of Avery Bradley forced to sign Los Angeles Lakers a player capable of handling the pressure of playing in a team called to glory. JR can offer very good minutes from the bench and he will be required not to complicate his life and do the things he knows how to do best. The context in which this final stretch of the season will be framed, with the teams confined in the Orlando bubble, as well as the unique possibility of adding a new ring and the reverential respect it has for Lebron, should be more than enough reasons to temper that complex character that has always been his biggest disadvantage on and off the court.

The Lakers are short on trustworthy players around the perimeter to give refreshing minutes to the starters, so it will be very demanding of a man who will have to wait for the opportunity to throw open and not rush to get his shots. In case you are successful in the launch and intense in defense, your incorporation can offer enormous benefits to Los Angeles Lakers. In the season in which he was proclaimed champion, JR Smith He was already playing a role similar to that expected now and ended the season with an average of 12.4 points, 1.1 steals and 1.7 assists. If you can find that rhythm of play, the candidacy of Lebron James and his companions to the ring will be firmer.