Donald trump continues to receive criticism from members of the NBA. The last one has been JR Smith, currently a free agent without a team, who has insulted the President of the United States through his Twitter account for his management in the global coronavirus crisis.

The words of the former Cleveland Cavaliers player have been: “Shut up and do something, you *** clown!” In the tweet that Smith mentioned, Trump complained about the erroneous information being published in the media today.

Man shut up! An do something! Fucking clown https://t.co/qZN3Lmmx8s

– JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) March 28, 2020

