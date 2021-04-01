JR NBA and FEB join forces in a virtual clinic on refereeing

The Spanish Basketball Federation (FEB) and Jr NBA are going to join forces to carry out a new virtual clinic on refereeing. Referees Gary Zielinski and Antonio Conde will star, next Thursday, April 8 (at 7:00 p.m.), the new virtual clinic on arbitration Jr. Registration is free and open to everyone and can now be done through the official Jr. NBA application, OWQLO.

The Jr. NBA Referee Clinic – Online supposes one more step in the collaborative framework between Jr NBA and the Spanish Basketball Federation (FEB), which since 2014 jointly organize the Jr. NBA-FEB League, a joint initiative for the dissemination and promotion of sport in the school environment. Gary Zielinski will focus, in a 45-minute intervention, on ‘the role of the referee’. Antonio Conde, Durant for another 45 minutes, will focus his part on communicating with participants. The event will close with a 30-minute question time.

Zielinski has refereed over 1,000 NBA Regular Season games for 18 years, and 18 of the title playoffs. In addition, he spent eleven years between the WNBA and the CBA (Continental Basketball Association). Following his retirement from active refereeing, he joined the NBA’s Young and Amateur Umpire Development department.

Conde is a classic of the ACB that began to referee in 1989 and has extensive experience in FIBA ​​suit in Spain and internationally. He has directed matches in three women’s World Cups and one men’s, in Eurobasket of both categories, European club tournaments and 630 ACB League matches.