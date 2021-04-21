JPMorgan warns of bitcoin weakness on futures sale

(Bloomberg) – The last few times Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou witnessed such negative price action in bitcoin, buyers returned in time to avoid further declines. This time, the strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. is concerned.

If the largest cryptocurrency cannot break above $ 60,000 again soon, signals of momentum will collapse, strategists led by Panigirtzoglou wrote in a note Tuesday. Traders such as commodity trading advisers (CTAs) and crypto funds have likely been, at least in part, behind accumulating long positions in bitcoin futures in recent weeks, as well. like its sale in recent days, they said.

“In recent days, the bitcoin futures markets experienced a sharp sell-off in a similar way to that of mid-February, mid-January, or late November,” the strategists noted. “The momentum signals will naturally wane for several months from now, given their still elevated level.”

In those three previous cases, the overall flow momentum was strong enough to allow bitcoin to quickly break through key thresholds, JPMorgan noted.

“It remains to be seen whether we will see a repeat of those earlier episodes at the current juncture,” the strategists said. The likelihood of it happening again seems less because the decline in momentum appears more advanced and therefore more difficult to reverse, they added. Flows to bitcoin funds also appear weak, they noted.

Bitcoin rose to $ 64,870 when Coinbase Global Inc. went public on the Nasdaq, but has fallen to $ 55,000 since then. The cryptocurrency still shows an advance of close to 90% so far this year.

Original Note: JPMorgan Warns of Bitcoin Weakness as Futures Get Liquidated (1)

