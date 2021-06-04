JPMorgan Expands Crypto Services and Hires BTC and ETH Experts

JPMorgan Chase has added several new positions related to cryptocurrencies, and will expand its crypto services in the realm of payments to merchants and consumers.

Multinational investment bank JPMorgan Chase is looking for potential employees who have experience in crypto, according to its job vacancies page. Specific, seek people with experience in the Bitcoin and Ethereum markets. In total, the company has 34 open positions for its crypto department, ranging from product managers to blockchain engineers.

The posts listed give an overview of the bank’s view on cryptocurrencies, which is a suite of digital currency services to be included in your merchant and consumer payments offering. The positions are based in several countries, including the United States, Singapore, Greece and Mexico.

Jp Morgan digital payment

The development is another sign of the company’s interest in blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. The company has changed its approach to the cryptocurrency market over the years, and now sees the cryptocurrency market as a legitimate asset class.

Their acceptance of the cryptocurrency market has reached the point where analysts have given Bitcoin a price target of $ 146,000 in the short to medium term future, although they expect a correction. Although recently, the company has said that Bitcoin’s momentum could falter. He also believes that Ethereum should outperform bitcoin in the long run.

Bank

It seems like, JPMorgan Chase aims to build an entire technology platform on top of the asset class as various software engineering positions will tackle new product development. You are also looking for people for your legal team to ensure you meet compliance standards, a major talking point in the market right now.

In recent months, the bank has done a lot to expand its offerings related to bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. It created a new business unit for blockchain and digital currencies in October 2020. It also announced the JPMCoin, a token intended for internal operations.

Read more

The cryptocurrency market reaches a tipping point

JPMorgan’s bid for cryptocurrency services is yet another sign that something is changing, as many companies are reconsidering their previous stance on cryptocurrencies. The arrival of companies like PayPal and Visa shows that these established companies do not want to miss out on exciting new technology.

Paypal

Previously, many had dismissed crypto as a mere fad with no real value. But the sudden change has once again demonstrated the staying power of Bitcoin. Companies are increasingly willing to take advantage of technology to remain competitive.

This new development should help broaden the appeal of cryptocurrencies to the mainstream market, which has been closing in on the industry with the arrival of these big names. Also confers a sense of legitimacy to the market, making investing more comfortable for investors who are on the lookout.

The post JPMorgan expands its crypto services and hires BTC and ETH experts was first seen on BeInCrypto.