JPMorgan downgrades emerging markets debt due to COVID rebound and US boom

LONDON, Apr 23 (Reuters) – Investment bank JPMorgan downgraded emerging market hard currency debt to “market average” from “above market average” on Friday.

Strong growth in the United States, a rebound in COVID-19 and the confluence of specific risks in emerging markets, he explained, created a more difficult environment.

“In recent weeks, emerging market sovereigns have outperformed both developed market credit and emerging market companies, and we believe it is prudent to cut risk,” the bank said in a research note.

He added that debt strains remained a key problem for some sovereigns of developing countries, as investors continue to wait to see if countries seek a debt restructuring within the G-20 Common Framework.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)