By Anirban Sen and Elizabeth Dilts Marshall

Apr 6 (.) – JPMorgan Chase & Co chief Jamie Dimon said Monday that he anticipates a “bad recession” in 2020 and that the largest US bank could suspend its dividend if the coronavirus crisis worsens.

Dimon, regarded as the voice of the United States banking sector, is the most important Wall Street agent so far who has projected that the economic cost of the epidemic will not disappear quickly.

However, Dimon said that, even in the worst case scenario, the bank is strong and will continue to lend to customers and will not need any help from the federal government, even though its profits will drop.

JPMorgan shares were up 5% to $ 84.05 in morning trading.

JPMorgan could consider suspending dividends if gross domestic product fell to 35% in the second quarter and the unemployment rate increased to more than 14% in the fourth quarter of the year, the chief executive wrote in a letter to shareholders.

Dimon highlighted some challenges at the bank’s call centers, where some workers have fallen ill, customer call volumes are record high, and restrictions have led to the closure of some offices.

(Report by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)