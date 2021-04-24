JPMorgan admits it misjudged support for the European Super League

By Pamela Barbaglia

LONDON, Apr 23 (Reuters) – JPMorgan said on Friday it regretted supporting football clubs that launched a breakthrough European Super League after the plan collapsed earlier this week due to a storm of protests from fans and politicians.

“We clearly misjudge how this deal would be viewed by the wider football community and how it could affect them in the future,” said a representative of the bank. “We will learn from this.”

JPMorgan awarded a 3.5 billion euro ($ 4.2 billion) grant to founding clubs to spend on infrastructure and recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bank was the only lender of the new soccer competition devised by the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez.

The funding package was key in helping Pérez gain the trust of other major European clubs and draft a binding agreement committing a total of twelve clubs, including Juventus, Manchester United, Liverpool and Barcelona to the new tournament, aimed at increasing the income.

However, the plan collapsed on April 21, less than 48 hours after being announced, as eight of the 12 founding members from England, Italy and Spain left the project under massive pressure from fans, politicians, football authorities and, even the British royal family.

Many fans quickly took to Twitter to call for a boycott of the Wall Street bank. “We will avoid any business or financial product in which JPMorgan has its dirty legs,” an angry fan tweeted on April 19.

The bank also had its corporate sustainability rating downgraded by Standard Ethics for its role in financing the new competition.

(1 dollar = 0.8293 euros)

