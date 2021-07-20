JP Morgan’s Kolanovic Says It Is A Mistake To Take For The Reflation Trade To Be Buried And Go For Growth (technology)

He understands that the correction of value against growth has already gone too far and that everything will go back to the way it was until a few months ago. In fact, it insists on recommending buying October puts against ARKK, the greatest exponent of growth.

In this quote your position is defined, it is important to consider that you understand that the virus can cause problems, but in your opinion, given that it comes with a lower mortality rate, it will not cause excessive problems to the market:

Cross-asset strategy: With reopening and reflation trading and long-term bonds trading at January levels (peak of the pandemic), we concluded that the positioning against reflation trading went too far. In fact, many reopening values ​​are trading below June 2020 levels, a time before vaccines and a few months into the pandemic.

The move was largely technical, driven by CTAs, short hedging and aggressive positioning in a low liquidity environment. As we argue, the COVID-19 Delta variant should not lead to new blockages, and despite the increase in cases, mortality has decreased significantly (here). We expect reflation trading – cyclicals, bond yields, high beta values, reflation and reopening issues – to rebound imminently as Delta variant fears subside and inflation surprises persist, and due to above-trend growth supports, strong consumer fundamentals and low rate of return. US Treasuries also reflect exaggerated growth anxiety, and low real yields suggest that the long end does not currently incorporate much risk of a gradual decline earlier than expected; therefore, we stay short 10-year USTs and hold positions on the 3 / year slope.

On commodities, a possible OPEC + deal and the extension of the OPEC + deal could bring more supply discipline next year and add upside risk to our 2022 oil price forecasts.

As for the SP 500 still bullish, check out this quote:

The S&P 500 Index shows the first signs of a trend slowdown following the April-June trading range breakout, yet we see little sign to suggest that the broader bull market is winding down

Even if a short-term pullback occurs, we would anticipate material support at the 4238-4257 breakout zone and the 4228 50-day MA. As with the 4Q20 and 1Q21 periods, we suspect a breakout will occur. new period of top performance of the security / cyclical / small cap as you

The headline index forms a new trading range and the resumption of the bear market for developed country bond markets weighs on relative growth performance. Generally speaking, the S&P 500 index is trending up while it is above support around 4,000 points.