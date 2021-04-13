JP Morgan trusts Repsol and Kepler gives it a potential greater than 23%

JP Morgan trusts Repsol, Kepler gives it more than 23% potential

Repsol falls into the Spanish selective but their stock market recommendations improve. Specifically, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley have revised their advice and price target on the company. In the first case from underweight to hold, as JP Morgan expects the company to gain value by pursuing a prospective transaction starting this year. In the second case, Morgan Stanley grants Repsol a potential of 7.36% after raising its target price from 10 euros to 10.9 euros per share – an increase of 9% -.

According to JP Morgan, higher oil price volatility, energy transition fears and the debate over the recovery in oil demand suggest that oil and gas companies must overcome a higher barrier to ensure investor interest. In this sense, the delivery of sustained free cash flow returns of more than 10% is at the critical point towards performance for the oil and gas sector, the US company adds.

In this context, “European oil companies are better insured against a scenario of greater acceleration of the energy transition than their peers in the US”, according to JP Morgan, “since the former already incorporate 15% of spending on capital in low-carbon investments vs. 3% expected by major US companies. “

Along the same lines, during the previous day Credit Suisse also improved the target price for the company after an increase of 6.48% to 11.5 euros from the previous 10.8 euros.. This means a 13.27% upside potential for the stock. Jefferies and Kepler also jumped on the bandwagon yesterday. Repsol has a potential of 11.30% after Jefferies increased its target price from 11 euros per share to 11.3 euros. For its part, Kepler raised the target price to 12.50 euros from the previous 12, thus giving it a significant upside potential of 23.12%.

For its part, the analyst consensus of Reuters, places the target price for Repsol at 11.44 euros per share, which represents a potential upside of 12.71%. Of the 30 analysis houses that follow the value, 14 advise to buy; 14, keep and 2, sell.

Reuters Repsol price target

It should be remembered that Repsol has presented 30 projects to the Government to qualify for the Next Generation Funds, all sustainable on renewable hydrogen, electric mobility and digital transformation among others, for a value that is close to 6,000 million euros. The company, as its Chairman Antoni Brufau highlighted at the Shareholders’ Meeting, is committed to technology and an investment model that combines public with private initiative.

On the other hand, according to the premium indicators of Investment Strategies, Repsol, in the consolidation phase, obtained 7 points out of 10 total. On the positive side, the trend and the moment stand out, unlike the volume, in red, and the amplitude range, which measures volatility, in this case increasing both in the medium and long term.

Repsol premium analysis

MORE RECOMMENDATIONS FROM JP MORGAN WITHIN THE SECTOR

JPM downgrades Norway’s Equinor EQNR.OL to neutral from overweight as share price is high.

The analyst house updates Total TOTF.PA to overweight from neutral, highlighting the high quality of the French company and positively skewed oil leverage.

Among its top picks in Europe are BP BP.L, rated overweight, Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L and OMV OMVV.VI, as well as Exxon Mobil XOM.N and Chevron CVX.N in the United States.

