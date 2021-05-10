JP Morgan strongly raises the price of Fluidra and adds the cascade of improvements

Berenberg, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CaixaBank… and now JP Morgan. The US bank joins all these firms and improves Fluidra’s target price after the company raised its forecasts for the year again and after very positive first quarter results.

JP Morgan now sets the theoretical value of the pool and wellness company at 36.50 euros, improving its valuation by more than 10 euros, from the previous 26 euros. At the same time, he reiterates his advice to ‘overweight’.

“We increased our target price for Fluidra to 36.50 euros and we continue to advise ‘overweighting’ after the good results of the first quarter and the improvement of the forecasts. Our new forecast for fiscal year 21 includes sales of 1.9 billion euros, an accompanying EBITDA of 457 million euros and a net profit in cash of 260 million euros (EPS in cash of 1.33 euros), “they explain.

