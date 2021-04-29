JP Morgan rewards Indra after beating its 2019 accounts

Indra is celebrating today. On the one hand, due to the rise in the target price of JP Morgan and, on the other, due to the good quarterly results that the consultancy revealed yesterday.

JP Morgan has just raised the target price for Indra by 10.81% to 8.20 euros per share from the previous 7.40. The rise in the target price by the financial institution comes after the technology consultancy revealed the accounts for the January-March period. Indra closed the first quarter of the year with a net profit of 22 million euros, which represents an increase of 266% over the same quarter of the previous year. The company explains that it has recovered its pre-pandemic activity levels.

However, despite JP Morgan’s increase in the target price of the consultancy’s shares, the potential for value is -0.48%.

On the other hand, the consensus of Reuters analysts set Indra’s target price at 9.51 euros per share, which represents a potential revaluation of 15.34%, taking into account the current share price of 8.24 euros. Of the 19 analyst firms that track the stock, 13 recommend buying; 3, keep and 3, sell.

Indra Reuters target price

Regarding the company’s statements after being accountable to the market, Fernando Abril-Martorell, Indra’s CEO, points out that “the results for the first quarter of 2021 are very good as they show the recovery of the previous 2019 activity levels to the pandemic, while reflecting an improvement in margins due to cost containment. “

In this sense, the Spanish technology company had a turnover of 751 million euros, 2.2% more than in the same period of the previous year, driven by the good results of the Transport and Defense division and an improvement in margins to 6, 9%.

All in all, the Spanish company appreciated more than 20% in the year and almost 12% in April. Indra celebrates the good news on the stock market

On the other hand, according to the premium indicators of Investment Strategies, Indra is in the consolidation phase with a long-term upward trend. Along these lines, Antonio Espín explains that “it has a somewhat subdivided behavior and it seems that it wants to change the trend … for now, we just have to watch the value”. The company obtains a pass, a 5.5 according to the indicators, although its total moment is positive and the range of medium-term amplitude, which measures volatility, is also positive. On the contrary, the trading volume, the medium-term trend and the long-term range of amplitude, are shown in negative for the value.

Indra premium analysis

