June 11, 2020 | 6:12 pm

Investment bank JP Morgan once again downgraded its expectations for the Mexican economy, and estimates that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will suffer a contraction of 10.5% this year, from a previous forecast of -8.6%.

The above after industrial production plummeted 29.6% annually in April, while at a monthly rate it suffered a decrease of 25.1%, according to data from INEGI, published this Thursday.

In this context, we now expect the economy to contract 60% at the annualized rate in the second quarter (-22.1% at the annual rate), followed by strong growth rates of 55% and 34% in the third and fourth quarters, respectively

JP Morgan economists wrote in a report.

However, they improved their forecast for GDP in 2021, for which they forecast growth of 5.5%, instead of 2.5%.

Additionally, they point out that recent downward surprises in both inflation and economic activity make it highly likely that Banco de México (Banxico) will continue to cut its interest rate by 50 basis points. “We believe that an off-calendar cut in July is now justified.”

The next Banxico meeting is scheduled for June 25 and thereafter until August 13.

JP Morgan economists said recent dynamics suggest that both inflation and economic activity are likely to be weaker than Banxico expects this year.

This, in turn, strengthens our call for Banxico to reduce rates to 3% this year, although the potential tension in the national financial markets continues to be a major source of upside risk for our rate forecast.

Due to the uncertainty prevailing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Banxico has chosen to estimate three scenarios for the Mexican economy this year.

In one scenario, it foresees a 4.6% fall with a recession that has the shape of a V, that is to say that after the fall comes a fast recovery, while for a deep U-type recession, it estimates a recession of 8.3% and up to 8.8% for a deep V-shaped downturn in the economy.