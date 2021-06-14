JP Morgan enters Euskaltel with 5% of the capital in full tender offer of MásMóvil

Related news

JP Morgan has broken into the shareholding of Euskaltel when a 5.4% stake in the capital of the Basque firm emerged this Thursday. An entry that occurs while the ‘teleco’ is still waiting for the supervisor to pronounce on the takeover bid (takeover) launched by MásMóvil.

The declared position reaches a valuation at market prices of 107.4 million euros. In the event that the takeover was successful and JP Morgan agreed to the sale of this newly launched stake, it could pocket 108.5 million euros.

The US investment bank notes that exceeded the 5% threshold on June 7. In addition, it explains that 3.9% of the company controls it through shares, while the remaining 1.538% is through financial instruments with voting rights. More specifically, through an equity swap.

The advisor returns

Since December 2015 JP Morgan did not accumulate a relevant position in the capital of Euskaltel. His return occurs at a particularly significant time for the company, which has also appointed the entity itself as its advisor for the process. A task that includes the issuance of a valuation report on the offer launched by MásMóvil at a rate of 11.17 euros per share.

This Thursday the shares of Euskaltel traded at 11.06 euros at the close of the session after having recorded increases of 0.18%. Since the announcement of the takeover bid, which put a 26.8% premium on the table, its graph has never dropped below 11 euros per title.