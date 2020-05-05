Related news

The final stretch of the deadline for acceptance of the SixE Group takeover bid for BME is beginning to come alive. JP Morgan Chase just reported a 5.2% stake in the capital of the governing company of the Spanish stock exchanges.

The communication sent by the US investment bank to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) indicates that 5.184% of BME appears in its portfolio by the possession of company shares, while the remaining 0.02% is controlled through financial instruments. In total, a portfolio of 4.35 million titles.

The package that JP Morgan controls reaches a valuation of 144.85 million euros based on your current quote. The American bank will have the opportunity to hold these securities in the portfolio or accept the price offered by Six in your opa: 32.98 euros per share once the dividend that BME plans to distribute on May 8 is discounted.

With this operation, JP Morgan becomes the second benchmark shareholder of BME, only behind Corporación Financiera Alba, which controls 12.06% of the company’s capital and, through its representatives on the board of the governing company of exchanges, has agreed to accept the offer of the Swiss group.

The last maneuver of the US bank in the capital of BME took place on April 30, according to the communication sent to the CNMV. In recent days they have also adjusted portfolio, although without major changes, managers such as the European Lyxor and the also American BlackRock.

The deadline for the submission of competing offers to that of Six ends on May 6, although it is not expected that they may occur after Euronext’s withdrawal from the process. The BME board has also acquired a commitment through which the company that take a penalty if it is not successfully consumed the offer of the owners of the Zurich Stock Exchange.

