JP Morgan bets on Amadeus before “a turning point in the improvement of travel”

Amadeus has received a rise in advice and valuation from the analysts of JP Morgan. These experts have improved their recommendation to overweight from neutral and have raised their target price to 70 euros per share from 58 euros, which yields a 15% upside potential on the current market price (59 euros).

For JP Morgan, the main catalyst for Amadeus It will be a turning point in travel recoveryIn his opinion, “not only do year-on-year comparisons get much easier from here, but after five quarters of model downgrades, we believe that we are in a position to see more consistent earnings improvements in the future, as travel restrictions are lifted and the vaccination process progresses. “

For these analysts, Amadeus is a company “high quality, allowing you to gain exposure to travel recovery“, as it is the market leader in reservation technology solutions for airlines and hotels, which makes it a market share winner in the medium term, with operations of the right size, a financial profile that will improve and a strong balance sheet.

These analysts highlight that the IATA (International Air Transport Association) has improved its forecast for traffic “for the first time since the pandemic began“.

In his opinion, “the lifting of travel restrictions in Europe it will lead to travel trends similar to those observed in the US; and will benefit Amadeus, which has a greater European exposure“.

In addition, they recall that the company has a market share of more than 40% in GDS (global distribution systems) and in PSS (passenger service systems used by airlines). “Amadeus has continued to invest in key technology areas to maintain long-term technology leadership, which should facilitate the continuous growth of your market share, with some competitors weakened by the Covid crisis “, they affirm.

In addition, the measures taken to lower the cost base, which has already achieved most of the savings target of 550 million euros. “While some of the costs related to the pandemic should return as volumes recover, this will also be partially offset by the structural efficiencies to be implemented throughout 2021“, they emphasize.

Regarding the financial profile, they emphasize that “the company is sufficiently capitalized, with a net debt of 3,000 million and an available liquidity of 3,800 million “.