JP Morgan acquires 5% of Liberbank in the final stretch of the merger with Unicaja

Liberbank launches a relevant shareholder in the final stretch for its merger with Unicaja. On the same Monday that the government’s approval of the transaction was known, the US investment bank JP Morgan has recognized the control of 5.004% of the capital stock of the Spanish entity.

It is the first time that JP Morgan appears as a relevant shareholder of Liberbank, as recorded in the records of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) consulted by Invertia. The participation that now declares reaches a market value of 41.74 million euros, based on its current stock price.

The US bank has indicated that a minority part of its position is built through derivatives. Specifically, 1,004% is obtained through three equity swap contracts payable in cash with a date of maturity between July 28 of this year and June 2022. The first of them is the most bulky, as it encompasses a portfolio of 29 million Liberbank shares, equivalent to 0.973% of its capital.

The form sent by JP Morgan to the CNMV indicates that the 5% threshold is transferred on July 15, although it was not until four days later that he made his position public. An investment that is fully attributed to the British branch of the financial group.

In this sense, as it has also been known this Monday, the position was specified a day before the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation give its authorization to the integration with Unicaja. With this approval, both entities consider that they will be able to complete the operation before the end of this month of July.

Green light to fusion

The authorization of the Government was one of the last procedures that the new entity has to go through before seeing the light, since it already received the approval of the National Commission for Markets and Competition (CNMC), which was granted with conditions.

With the position now declared by JP Morgan, the American bank It is ahead of the Caja de Extremadura Foundation in weight, the heir to one of the founding entities of Liberbank. For its part, Cajastur is still far ahead, with 19.196% ownership of the capital.

The exchange ratio agreed by the boards of both entities in December of last year it was one Unicaja Banco share for every 2.7705 Liberbank shares. This conversion will be attended by means of newly issued shares through a capital increase without preferential subscription rights.

