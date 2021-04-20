JP Crawford shows the Dodgers why he’s a Golden Glove

Seattle shortstop Mariners, JP Crawford, made it clear to the Dodgers Los Angeles because he has just won the Golden Glove at the Major League Baseball – MLB, this after a brilliant defensive play in the infield.

At the top of the second inning, JP Crawford, who is naturally shortstop, in second base position showed why he was a Golden Glove in the 2020 season of Big leagues with the Mariners, since the inning of the Dodgers than a defensive brushstroke.

A Zach Mckinstry bruise in the box of the Mariners, it was not an impediment to JP Crawford, who with a memorable class with the hand where he had his glove captured the ball and assisted for out in this game of the MLB before the Dodgers.

All with one hand and in a matter of seconds, this was the defensive gem of Crawford before the Dodgers, who surely became clear that in the table of Mariners there is a current Gold Glove winner in the MLB.

On that play, JP Crawford It seems that he was in a hurry and with the same career that the jewel made, he went to the cave of the Mariners to prepare his turn at bat against the Dodgers.

Here the video: