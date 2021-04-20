JP Buys out, Malcolm Gordon faces Francisco Figueiredo at UFC Fight Night on July 17

The Brazilian Francisco Figueiredo has a date and a rival. JP Buys he was removed from his combat. After the discharge, Malcolm Gordon He will face him at UFC Fight Night on July 17.

The new rival was confirmed by Marcelo Barone from Combate.com the afternoon of this Monday.

Gordon, will try to end its bad phase. The Canadian is on a two-game losing streak and will be looking for his first win inside the Octagon. Malcolm is known for being the former flyweight champion of TKO, one of the most important organizations in Canada.

Figueiredo, will look to get his first winning streak inside the Octagon. The brother of the current flyweight champion of UFC Deiveson Figueiredo, beat Jerome rivera by unanimous decision in UFC Fight Island 8. Francisco became known for being the former interim bantamweight champion of Jungle fight. One of the most recognized organizations in Brazil.

UFC Fight Night July 17 will be held in a place to be defined.