Jozef Kovalik wins in the qualifying round at Roland-Garros

05/26/2021 at 2:30 PM CEST

Jozef Kovalik, Slovak, number 127 in the ATP, fulfilled the predictions by winning the qualifying round at Roland-Garros by 6-2, 4-6 and 6-2 in one hour and forty-seven minutes to Ernesto escobedo, American tennis player, number 187 of the ATP. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to get to participate in the Roland-Garros tournament.

The American tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve 2 times, while the Slovak, for his part, managed it 5 times. Likewise, the Slovakian player had a 79% effectiveness in the first service, did not commit any double fault and achieved 73% of the service points, while the effectiveness of his opponent was 82%, he did not double fault. and achieved 55% of the service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) includes a preliminary phase where the players with the lowest rankings face each other to get the highest possible points to enter the official championship with the rest of the applicants. During this specific phase, 128 players participate. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.