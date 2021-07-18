Joyce Beatty, the leader of black congresswomen in the US, arrested in protest

15 minutes. Democratic congresswoman Joyce Beatty, who chairs the black caucus of the US Congress, was arrested this Thursday along with eight other people for protesting in a Senate building against laws that restrict voting in different states of the country.

Beatty, who is a representative in the Lower House for the state of Ohio, was detained by members of the Capitol Police, which provides security to the facilities of Congress.

In photographs and videos posted on Twitter, the handcuffed political leader can be seen, that did not offer resistance to the uniformed.

In a statement posted on her Twitter account, Joyce Beatty expressed her solidarity with the struggle of African-American women and their allies in the defense of constitutional voting rights.

“We have gone too far and we have fought too much to see everything systematically dismantled and restricted by those who want to silence us,” argued the congresswoman. He also characterized the demonstration as “peaceful”.

His office previously announced in a note that Beatty would join a group of human rights activists on Thursday to protest “in response to the numerous voting restriction laws that are being passed in the country.”

Also, to demonstrate against the Senate’s refusal to draft a law that guarantees all Americans the same opportunities to vote.

Police arrests

The Capitol Police detailed on Twitter that they arrested nine people for demonstrating “in a prohibited area” of the legislative complex.

The publication detailed that the agents went to the backyard of the Hart building of the Senate, the largest of the three that houses offices of the Upper House, in response to reports “of illegal demonstration activity.”

In total, according to the Police, two men and seven women were taken to their premises to be processed.

This Tuesday, President Biden denounced an “ongoing assault” in the country and an “attempted to suppress the right to vote in free elections“.

The president was referring to the 28 laws passed this year by Republican lawmakers in 17 states to restrict access to the polls. He also referred to the hundreds of measures with which the conservatives claim to want to stop irregularities in future elections.

As a sign of the confrontation caused by these reforms, a group of Democratic legislators from the Texas Lower House fled to Washington on Monday in an attempt to block the passage of a Republican law on the subject, despite the threat of arrest by Governor of Texas, Republican Greg Abbott.